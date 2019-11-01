Hartford Investment Management Co. Raises Position in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG)

Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,350 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 688 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $1,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FANG. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $303,291,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 4.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,717,934 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,167,931,000 after acquiring an additional 485,647 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 14,382.5% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 468,943 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $51,101,000 after acquiring an additional 465,705 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 47.5% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,406,516 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $153,268,000 after acquiring an additional 453,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 43.2% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 941,887 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $102,638,000 after acquiring an additional 284,343 shares during the last quarter. 99.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Travis D. Stice acquired 4,186 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $95.55 per share, with a total value of $399,972.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Michael L. Hollis sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.25, for a total value of $204,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,621,690. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FANG opened at $85.76 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.23. Diamondback Energy Inc has a 1-year low of $80.75 and a 1-year high of $119.55. The firm has a market cap of $14.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.04). Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 6.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. Diamondback Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy Inc will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Roth Capital increased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $135.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. BidaskClub raised Diamondback Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $156.00 price target on Diamondback Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.55.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

