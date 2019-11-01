Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 1,469 Shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Hartford Investment Management Co. reduced its position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,469 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $2,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 112.4% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Boston Properties during the second quarter worth $39,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 214.8% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 1,804.8% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 22.2% during the third quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BXP. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $142.00 to $131.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Robert W. Baird set a $152.00 price objective on shares of Boston Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Sunday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.05.

Shares of BXP opened at $137.60 on Friday. Boston Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.84 and a twelve month high of $140.35. The company has a market cap of $20.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 4.58, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.33.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. Boston Properties had a net margin of 18.20% and a return on equity of 6.67%. The business had revenue of $743.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $730.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.32%.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is one of the largest publicly-held developers and owners of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

