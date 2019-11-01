Hartford Investment Management Co. Trims Stock Position in Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX)

Hartford Investment Management Co. cut its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,581 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 202 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $1,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 47.7% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 108.4% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 346 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 61.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 464 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DGX stock opened at $102.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $104.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.47. Quest Diagnostics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $78.95 and a fifty-two week high of $107.97.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Inc will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th were issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 3rd. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.60%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $111.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.27.

In related news, CAO Michael J. Deppe sold 5,000 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $530,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,671 shares in the company, valued at $3,039,126. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

