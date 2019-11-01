Harvest Management LLC Makes New $880,000 Investment in Pivotal Software (NYSE:PVTL)

Harvest Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pivotal Software (NYSE:PVTL) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 59,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $880,000. Pivotal Software accounts for 1.2% of Harvest Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in Pivotal Software during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Pivotal Software during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Pivotal Software during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Pivotal Software during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Neuburgh Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Pivotal Software by 131.1% during the 2nd quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 5,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 3,104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.63% of the company’s stock.

PVTL traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $14.98. 894,170 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,564,449. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.65. Pivotal Software has a 52-week low of $8.03 and a 52-week high of $24.39. The company has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.78 and a beta of -0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.42.

Pivotal Software (NYSE:PVTL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $193.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.50 million. Pivotal Software had a negative net margin of 18.66% and a negative return on equity of 9.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pivotal Software will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Scott Yara sold 6,196 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.87, for a total value of $92,134.52. Also, CEO Robert C. Mee sold 20,653 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.86, for a total transaction of $306,903.58. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,491 shares of company stock valued at $676,245. Corporate insiders own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

PVTL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Pivotal Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Pivotal Software in a report on Monday, September 9th. William Blair downgraded shares of Pivotal Software from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Pivotal Software in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Pivotal Software from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.30.

Pivotal Software, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated solution that combines a cloud-native application platform and services in the United States. Its cloud-native platform, Pivotal Cloud Foundry (PCF), accelerates and streamlines software development by reducing the complexity of building, deploying, and operating modern applications.

