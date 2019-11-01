Harvest Management LLC Makes New Investment in Alder Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALDR)

Harvest Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALDR) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 160,283 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,023,000. Alder Biopharmaceuticals accounts for about 4.2% of Harvest Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Alder Biopharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,661,135 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,402,000 after purchasing an additional 111,886 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals by 7,812.2% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,675,804 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,724,000 after buying an additional 1,654,624 shares during the period. Artal Group S.A. increased its stake in shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals by 70.0% during the second quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 850,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,005,000 after buying an additional 350,000 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals by 4.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 781,822 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,203,000 after buying an additional 31,794 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals by 11.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 425,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,005,000 after buying an additional 43,849 shares during the period.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ALDR shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price (up from $11.00) on shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.83.

In other news, Director Jeffrey T. L. Smith sold 32,728 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total value of $603,504.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $516,301.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ALDR stock remained flat at $$18.88 during trading hours on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 2.64. Alder Biopharmaceuticals Inc has a 52 week low of $8.39 and a 52 week high of $19.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 8.94 and a quick ratio of 8.94.

Alder Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.27. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alder Biopharmaceuticals Inc will post -3.92 EPS for the current year.

Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic antibodies to transform the treatment paradigm for patients with migraine in the United States, Australia, and Ireland. The company's lead product candidate is eptinezumab, a monoclonal antibody (mAb) inhibiting calcitonin gene-related peptide, which is in the late-stage clinical development for the prevention of migraine.

