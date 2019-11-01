Harvest One Cannabis (CVE:HVT) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.31

Harvest One Cannabis Inc (CVE:HVT) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.31 and last traded at C$0.32, with a volume of 472376 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.38.

The company has a quick ratio of 6.16, a current ratio of 7.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.62 million and a P/E ratio of -2.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.62.

About Harvest One Cannabis (CVE:HVT)

Harvest One Cannabis Inc develops and provides lifestyle and wellness products to consumers and patients in regulated markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cultivation, Medical and Nutraceutical, and Consumer. The company cultivates and distributes cannabis; and processes, manufactures, and distributes cannabis-based food supplement products in Europe.

