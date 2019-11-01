Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) PT Lowered to $110.00

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) had its price objective decreased by KeyCorp from $135.00 to $110.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Hasbro’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.96 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $3.80 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.65 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.00 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Hasbro from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Hasbro from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub cut Hasbro from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Hasbro from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $130.00 price objective on Hasbro and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hasbro has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $119.21.

Shares of HAS stock traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $96.44. 1,098,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,134,759. Hasbro has a fifty-two week low of $76.84 and a fifty-two week high of $126.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.33. The company has a market capitalization of $12.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.35.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by ($0.38). Hasbro had a return on equity of 30.40% and a net margin of 5.59%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Hasbro will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HAS. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Hasbro by 13.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Hasbro by 20.5% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co lifted its stake in Hasbro by 41.8% in the third quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 19,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after buying an additional 5,818 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its stake in Hasbro by 11.0% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 19,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after buying an additional 1,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Hasbro by 8.0% in the third quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 14,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

