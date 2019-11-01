HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) Shares Bought by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) by 64.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,498 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in HD Supply were worth $1,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HDS. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in HD Supply by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC raised its position in HD Supply by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 2,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in HD Supply by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 9,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in HD Supply by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in HD Supply by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 32,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Lauren Taylor Wolfe purchased 600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.55 per share, with a total value of $23,130,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HD Supply stock opened at $39.54 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.56. HD Supply Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $35.35 and a 1 year high of $47.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.05.

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08. HD Supply had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 44.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that HD Supply Holdings Inc will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of HD Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Bank of America set a $51.00 price target on shares of HD Supply and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Barclays lowered shares of HD Supply from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. William Blair lowered shares of HD Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of HD Supply to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.82.

HD Supply Profile

HD Supply Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial distributor in North America. It operates through two segments, Facilities Maintenance, and Construction & Industrial. The Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing supplies, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware products, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance products, and water and wastewater treatment products, as well as heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products.

