Head to Head Comparison: Sharp (OTCMKTS:SHCAY) vs. Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRVF)

Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRVF) and Sharp (OTCMKTS:SHCAY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Sharp shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Legrand has a beta of 1.12, suggesting that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sharp has a beta of 1.3, suggesting that its stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Legrand and Sharp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Legrand 1 2 0 0 1.67 Sharp 0 1 1 0 2.50

Profitability

This table compares Legrand and Sharp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Legrand 12.91% 17.04% 7.64% Sharp 2.83% -159.01% -30.34%

Dividends

Sharp pays an annual dividend of $0.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Legrand does not pay a dividend. Sharp pays out 28.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Legrand and Sharp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Legrand $7.08 billion 2.99 $911.38 million $3.39 23.39 Sharp $21.80 billion 0.28 $668.03 million $0.21 13.90

Legrand has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sharp. Sharp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Legrand, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Legrand beats Sharp on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Legrand Company Profile

Legrand SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides electrical and digital building infrastructures worldwide. The company offers a range of products and solutions that connect buildings to energy, data, and lighting, such as switches, power sockets, distribution panels, circuit breakers, lighting management products, security systems, trunkings, floor boxes, enclosures, sockets, screen mounts, uninterruptible power supply devices, tubes, ducts, extensions, and others. Its products are used in hotels, offices, data centers, and shopping centers, as well as residential, healthcare, and industrial sectors. The company was founded in 1865 and is headquartered in Limoges, France.

Sharp Company Profile

Sharp Corporation manufactures and distributes electronic communication equipment, electronic equipment, electronic application equipment, and electronic components in Japan, the Americas, Europe, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Smart Homes, Smart Business Solutions, Internet of Things (IoT) Electronics Devices, and Advance Display Systems. The Smart Homes segment offers mobile phones, electronic dictionaries, calculators, facsimiles, telephones, network control units, refrigerators, superheated steam ovens, microwave ovens, small cooking appliances, air conditioners, washing machines, vacuum cleaners, air purifiers, electric fans, dehumidifiers, humidifiers, electric heaters, plasma cluster ion generators, beauty appliances, solar cells, and storage batteries. The Smart Business Solutions segment provides POS systems, electronic cash registers, commercial projectors, information displays, digital multi-function printers, options and consumables, software, FA equipment, and ultrasonic sensors. The IoT Electronics Devices segment offers camera modules, camera modules production facilities, sensor modules, proximity sensors, dust sensors, CCD/CMOS sensors, laser diodes, and automotive cameras. The Advance Display Systems segment provides LCD color televisions, Blu-ray disc recorders, IGZO LCD modules, CG-silicon LCD modules, and amorphous silicon LCD modules. The company was formerly known as Hayakawa Electric Industry Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Sharp Corporation in January 1970. Sharp Corporation was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Sakai, Japan.

