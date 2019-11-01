Head to Head Review: Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) vs. Preferred Bank (NYSE:PFBC)

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) and Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Byline Bancorp and Preferred Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Byline Bancorp 18.36% 9.45% 1.24% Preferred Bank 32.86% 17.53% 1.78%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Byline Bancorp and Preferred Bank’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Byline Bancorp $258.59 million 2.56 $41.19 million $1.18 14.69 Preferred Bank $204.57 million 3.92 $70.99 million $4.55 11.72

Preferred Bank has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Byline Bancorp. Preferred Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Byline Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

32.1% of Byline Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.6% of Preferred Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. 39.2% of Byline Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Preferred Bank pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Byline Bancorp does not pay a dividend. Preferred Bank pays out 26.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Byline Bancorp and Preferred Bank, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Byline Bancorp 0 1 1 0 2.50 Preferred Bank 0 4 2 0 2.33

Byline Bancorp currently has a consensus price target of $21.00, suggesting a potential upside of 21.11%. Preferred Bank has a consensus price target of $54.50, suggesting a potential upside of 2.23%. Given Byline Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Byline Bancorp is more favorable than Preferred Bank.

Volatility & Risk

Byline Bancorp has a beta of 1.06, suggesting that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Preferred Bank has a beta of 1.19, suggesting that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Preferred Bank beats Byline Bancorp on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Byline Bancorp Company Profile

Byline Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest bearing checking accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial loan products and services, including term loans, revolving lines of credit, construction financing, and cash management products; small business administration loans; and small ticket equipment leasing services, as well as online, mobile, and direct banking services. It operates through 57 branch offices in Chicago metropolitan area; and 1 branch office in Brookfield, Wisconsin. The company was formerly known as Metropolitan Bank Group, Inc. and changed its name to Byline Bancorp, Inc. in 2015. Byline Bancorp, Inc. was incorporated in 1978 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Preferred Bank Company Profile

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts. It also provides real estate mortgage loans that are secured by retail, industrial, office, special purpose, and residential single and multi-family properties; real estate construction loans; commercial loans comprising lines of credit for working capital and term loans for capital expenditures; and commercial and export letters of credit, import lines of credit, documentary collections, international wire transfers, export financing products, bills purchase programs, and acceptances/trust receipt financing products, as well as standby letters of credit and foreign exchange services for importers and exporters. In addition, it offers various high-wealth banking services to wealthy individuals residing in the Pacific Rim area with residences, real estate investments, or businesses in Southern California. Further, it provides various banking services to physicians, accountants, attorneys, business managers, and other professionals; and safe deposit boxes, account reconciliation, courier service, and cash management services to the manufacturing, service, and distribution companies. Additionally, it offers remote deposit capture, and Internet and mobile banking services. As of December 31, 2018, it had 13 full-service branch offices in Alhambra, Arcadia, Century City, City of Industry, Diamond Bar, Los Angeles, Pico Rivera, San Francisco, Tarzana, Torrance, and Irvine, California; and Flushing, New York. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

