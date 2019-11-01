Head to Head Review: Puhui Wealth Investment Managemnt (NASDAQ:PHCF) vs. Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS)

Puhui Wealth Investment Managemnt (NASDAQ:PHCF) and Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Puhui Wealth Investment Managemnt alerts:

This table compares Puhui Wealth Investment Managemnt and Fidus Investment’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Puhui Wealth Investment Managemnt $4.13 million 7.24 $470,000.00 N/A N/A Fidus Investment $76.43 million 4.72 $49.45 million $1.42 10.39

Fidus Investment has higher revenue and earnings than Puhui Wealth Investment Managemnt.

Dividends

Fidus Investment pays an annual dividend of $1.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.6%. Puhui Wealth Investment Managemnt does not pay a dividend. Fidus Investment pays out 109.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Profitability

This table compares Puhui Wealth Investment Managemnt and Fidus Investment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Puhui Wealth Investment Managemnt N/A N/A N/A Fidus Investment 52.70% 9.14% 5.18%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Puhui Wealth Investment Managemnt and Fidus Investment, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Puhui Wealth Investment Managemnt 0 0 0 0 N/A Fidus Investment 0 2 2 0 2.50

Fidus Investment has a consensus target price of $16.17, suggesting a potential upside of 9.60%. Given Fidus Investment’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Fidus Investment is more favorable than Puhui Wealth Investment Managemnt.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Puhui Wealth Investment Managemnt shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.4% of Fidus Investment shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Fidus Investment shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Fidus Investment beats Puhui Wealth Investment Managemnt on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Puhui Wealth Investment Managemnt

Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co., Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides third-party wealth management services in the People's Republic of China. It manages funds for individuals and corporate clients. Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co., Ltd. has a strategic cooperation agreement with YINGKE Innovation Asset Management Co., Ltd. to jointly establish an equity investment fund. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

About Fidus Investment

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans. It does not invest in turnarounds or distressed situations. The fund prefers to invest in aerospace and defense, business services, consumer products and services including retail, food, and beverage, healthcare products and services, industrial products and services, information technology services, niche manufacturing, transportation and logistics, and value-added distribution sectors. It seeks to invest in companies based in United States. The fund typically invests between $5 million and $15 million per transaction in companies with annual revenues between $10 million and $150 million and an annual EBITDA between $3 million and $20 million, but it can occasionally invest in larger or smaller companies. It seeks to acquire minority equity stakes and board observation rights in conjunction with its investments.

Receive News & Ratings for Puhui Wealth Investment Managemnt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puhui Wealth Investment Managemnt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.