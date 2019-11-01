Head to Head Survey: Mountain Province Diamonds (NASDAQ:MPVD) and Avalon Advanced Materials (NASDAQ:AVLNF)

Mountain Province Diamonds (NASDAQ:MPVD) and Avalon Advanced Materials (OTCMKTS:AVLNF) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Mountain Province Diamonds and Avalon Advanced Materials’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mountain Province Diamonds $239.94 million 0.84 -$14.61 million $0.06 16.00 Avalon Advanced Materials $50,000.00 254.87 -$2.53 million N/A N/A

Avalon Advanced Materials has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Mountain Province Diamonds.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Mountain Province Diamonds and Avalon Advanced Materials, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mountain Province Diamonds 0 0 1 0 3.00 Avalon Advanced Materials 0 0 0 0 N/A

Mountain Province Diamonds currently has a consensus price target of $1.50, suggesting a potential upside of 56.25%. Given Mountain Province Diamonds’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Mountain Province Diamonds is more favorable than Avalon Advanced Materials.

Profitability

This table compares Mountain Province Diamonds and Avalon Advanced Materials’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mountain Province Diamonds 0.03% 0.54% 0.26% Avalon Advanced Materials -7,614.63% -3.50% -3.36%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

4.2% of Mountain Province Diamonds shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Avalon Advanced Materials shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.8% of Mountain Province Diamonds shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Mountain Province Diamonds has a beta of 0.09, meaning that its share price is 91% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Avalon Advanced Materials has a beta of -0.65, meaning that its share price is 165% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Mountain Province Diamonds beats Avalon Advanced Materials on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mountain Province Diamonds

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc., through its subsidiaries, focuses on the mining and marketing of rough diamonds worldwide. Its primary asset is its 49% interest in the Gahcho Kué diamond mine located in the Northwest Territories, Canada. The company was formerly known as Mountain Province Mining Inc. and changed its name to Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. in October 2000. Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Avalon Advanced Materials

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties primarily in Canada. The company focuses on rare metals and minerals, including lithium, tantalum, niobium, cesium, indium, gallium, germanium, rare earth elements, yttrium, and zirconium, as well as tin. It focuses on the Nechalacho project, which comprises 5 contiguous mining leases covering an area of 10,449 acres and 3 claims covering an area of 4,597 acres located at Thor Lake in the Mackenzie Mining District of the Northwest Territories; the Separation Rapids Lithium project, which consists of 15 mineral claims and 1 mining claim lease covering an area of approximately 2,869 hectares located in the Paterson Lake Area of the Kenora Mining Division, Ontario; and the East Kemptville Tin-Indium project located northeast of Yarmouth in Yarmouth County, southwestern Nova Scotia. It also owns royalty interests in 2 exploration projects. The company was formerly known as Avalon Rare Metals Inc. and changed its name to Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. in February 2016. Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

