Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) Coverage Initiated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target suggests a potential upside of 46.14% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on HCAT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Health Catalyst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.67.

Shares of HCAT stock traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $32.16. 159,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 368,816. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.06. Health Catalyst has a twelve month low of $26.00 and a twelve month high of $49.85.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $36.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.44 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 60.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Health Catalyst will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nepsis Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst in the third quarter valued at about $3,101,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst in the third quarter valued at about $3,249,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst in the third quarter valued at about $631,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst in the third quarter valued at about $542,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst in the third quarter valued at about $316,000. 0.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its products include analytics platform, accountable care and financial, benchmarking and comparative analytics, care management and population health, clinical analytics, operations and performance management, patient safety, and services.

