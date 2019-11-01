Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) Sets New 52-Week High Following Dividend Announcement

Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:HR) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $34.73 and last traded at $34.49, with a volume of 8383 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.18.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 76.43%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HR. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Healthcare Realty Trust from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. ValuEngine downgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Capital One Financial reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.20.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14, a P/E/G ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 0.31.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.37). Healthcare Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.83% and a net margin of 7.08%. The firm had revenue of $116.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.50 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Healthcare Realty Trust Inc will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 23,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.2% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 33,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 4.7% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 22,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 2.6% in the second quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 40,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 10.2% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 12,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. 96.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile (NYSE:HR)

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 199 real estate properties in 27 states totaling 14.8 million square feet and was valued at approximately $4.9 billion.

