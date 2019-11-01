Heritage Way Advisors LLC Has $3.07 Million Stock Position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Heritage Way Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,539 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 271 shares during the period. Walt Disney accounts for approximately 1.9% of Heritage Way Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Heritage Way Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 276.5% in the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 192 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 96.8% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 244 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 52.8% during the third quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 382 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. 68.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on DIS shares. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $173.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley set a $160.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Imperial Capital reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $139.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Walt Disney has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.31.

Walt Disney stock traded up $2.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $132.29. The company had a trading volume of 3,446,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,185,709. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $131.58 and its 200-day moving average is $136.06. Walt Disney Co has a fifty-two week low of $100.35 and a fifty-two week high of $147.15.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.41). Walt Disney had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The company had revenue of $20.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

