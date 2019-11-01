Heritage Wealth Advisors Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Heritage Wealth Advisors lessened its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 37.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 302 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the third quarter valued at about $206,000. Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 18,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 34.8% during the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAGCO Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 22.4% during the third quarter. DAGCO Inc. now owns 5,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF stock traded up $1.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $177.37. 1,517 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 229,194. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.73. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52-week low of $149.55 and a 52-week high of $179.42.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

