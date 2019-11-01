Heritage Wealth Advisors Has $184,000 Stock Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Heritage Wealth Advisors decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 63.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,589 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 4,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $286,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SCHB traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $73.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 971,256. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1-year low of $56.12 and a 1-year high of $72.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.29.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Read More: Dollar Cost Averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.