Heritage Wealth Advisors Sells 1,062 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Heritage Wealth Advisors lessened its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 19.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,508 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,062 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Oracle were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Oracle by 346.0% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 446 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. C J Advisory Inc bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 53.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Oracle stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.97. The company had a trading volume of 230,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,088,738. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.47 and a 200 day moving average of $54.77. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $42.40 and a 52-week high of $60.50.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $9.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 48.85% and a net margin of 27.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

Oracle announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 11th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the enterprise software provider to repurchase up to 8.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 30.38%.

In other Oracle news, Director Hector Garcia-Molina sold 4,643 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.14, for a total transaction of $246,729.02. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,049,184.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark V. Hurd sold 787,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.80, for a total value of $40,792,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,038,755 shares in the company, valued at $53,807,509. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 849,786 shares of company stock worth $44,213,156. Company insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ORCL shares. Cowen started coverage on Oracle in a research report on Friday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Argus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $56.00 target price on Oracle and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.80.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

