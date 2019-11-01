Heritage Wealth Advisors Takes Position in CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE)

Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CBRE. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in CBRE Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $931,000. GAM Holding AG lifted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 31.4% during the second quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 17,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 4,267 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 4.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,442,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,321,000 after buying an additional 110,348 shares during the period. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 9.1% during the second quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 151,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,779,000 after buying an additional 12,634 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 44.6% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 296,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,233,000 after buying an additional 91,635 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Robert E. Sulentic sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 829,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,450,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James R. Groch sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.10, for a total transaction of $4,057,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 318,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,203,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,115,000 shares of company stock valued at $167,637,500 in the last ninety days. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CBRE Group stock traded up $0.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.34. 12,319 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,423,260. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.29. CBRE Group Inc has a 52-week low of $37.45 and a 52-week high of $56.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.69.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The firm had revenue of $5.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CBRE Group Inc will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on CBRE. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Compass Point began coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. CBRE Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.40.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management; and Development Services segments. The company offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; integrated property sales, and mortgage and structured financing services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

