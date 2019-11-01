HeroNode (HER) Price Tops $0.0001

HeroNode (CURRENCY:HER) traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 31st. HeroNode has a market cap of $145,302.00 and approximately $4,841.00 worth of HeroNode was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HeroNode token can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including Bilaxy, Token Store, Bibox and IDEX. Over the last week, HeroNode has traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003205 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011011 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.00 or 0.00218569 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $127.57 or 0.01393879 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000757 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00030243 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.61 or 0.00115942 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

HeroNode Profile

HeroNode launched on May 2nd, 2018. HeroNode’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,074,244,081 tokens. The official message board for HeroNode is medium.com/@hero_node. The Reddit community for HeroNode is /r/HeroNodeOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HeroNode’s official Twitter account is @hero_node. HeroNode’s official website is heronode.io.

Buying and Selling HeroNode

HeroNode can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bibox, LBank, Bilaxy and Token Store. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HeroNode directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HeroNode should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HeroNode using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

