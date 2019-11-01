Hess Midstream Partners (NYSE:HESM) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hess Midstream Partners (NYSE:HESM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hess Midstream Partners LP is a master limited partnership company. It own, operate, develop and acquire a set of midstream assets to provide services to Hess and third-party crude oil and natural gas producers. The company’s operating segments consists of gathering; processing and storage and terminaling and export. Hess Midstream Partners LP is based in Houston, United States. “

HESM has been the topic of several other reports. Scotia Howard Weill started coverage on Hess Midstream Partners in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Hess Midstream Partners from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on Hess Midstream Partners in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a sector outperform rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.86.

Hess Midstream Partners stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $21.31. The stock had a trading volume of 130,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,923. The stock has a market capitalization of $591.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 1.46. Hess Midstream Partners has a 1-year low of $16.17 and a 1-year high of $23.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.05.

Hess Midstream Partners (NYSE:HESM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33. The company had revenue of $195.40 million for the quarter. Hess Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 2.54% and a net margin of 10.16%. On average, research analysts expect that Hess Midstream Partners will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be given a $0.4112 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.72%. Hess Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 125.20%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Hess Midstream Partners by 2.1% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 49,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Hess Midstream Partners by 7.7% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 40,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 2,897 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Hess Midstream Partners by 124.2% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 4,621 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Hess Midstream Partners in the first quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Hess Midstream Partners by 10.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 68,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.23% of the company’s stock.

About Hess Midstream Partners

Hess Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream assets to provide services to Hess and third-party customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Processing and Storage, and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment is involved in the natural gas and crude oil gathering and compression activities located primarily in McKenzie, Williams and Mountrail Counties, and North Dakota.

