Hess (NYSE:HES) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Hess (NYSE:HES) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32), Briefing.com reports. Hess had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 0.46%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis.

HES stock traded up $3.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $68.91. The stock had a trading volume of 2,338,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,172,057. The firm has a market cap of $20.64 billion, a PE ratio of -93.12 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Hess has a 12-month low of $35.59 and a 12-month high of $71.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.47.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Hess in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective (up from $75.00) on shares of Hess in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hess in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Hess and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Hess in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Hess presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.08.

In other Hess news, insider Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 7,305 shares of Hess stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.18, for a total value of $417,699.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 17,750 shares of Hess stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.94, for a total transaction of $1,259,185.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 242,911 shares of company stock valued at $16,012,509 over the last ninety days. 12.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores for, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

