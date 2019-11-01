Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC Sells 179 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 179 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 0.1% of Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 6,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 21,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,437,000 after buying an additional 2,961 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 7,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 37,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,822,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter.

VB traded up $2.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $158.80. 355,057 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 540,340. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.57. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $123.80 and a 12-month high of $160.88.

