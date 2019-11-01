HNI Corp to Post FY2019 Earnings of $2.55 Per Share, Seaport Global Securities Forecasts (NYSE:HNI)

HNI Corp (NYSE:HNI) – Stock analysts at Seaport Global Securities dropped their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for HNI in a research note issued on Monday, October 28th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Mccall now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $2.55 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.60. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for HNI’s Q4 2019 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.12 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.85 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.10 EPS.

HNI (NYSE:HNI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.02. HNI had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 4.27%. The company had revenue of $625.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $640.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. HNI’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on HNI. ValuEngine raised shares of HNI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HNI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Shares of NYSE HNI opened at $38.00 on Wednesday. HNI has a 52-week low of $29.90 and a 52-week high of $42.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.76 and a 200-day moving average of $34.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of HNI in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HNI in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HNI in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of HNI by 1,883.5% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of HNI by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,069 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. 70.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey D. Lorenger sold 10,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $356,405.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,213,415. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HNI Corporation manufactures and sells office furniture and hearth products in the United States, Canada, China, Hong Kong, India, Mexico, Dubai, Singapore, and Taiwan. Its Office Furniture segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, which include storage products, desks, credenzas, chairs, tables, bookcases, freestanding office partitions and panel systems, and other related products under the HON, Allsteel, Maxon, Gunlocke, HBF, OFM, Lamex, and HNI India brands.

