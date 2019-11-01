Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 68,700 shares, an increase of 12.3% from the September 15th total of 61,200 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 17,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.

In other Home Bancorp news, CFO Joseph B. Zanco sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.68, for a total value of $226,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Home Bancorp by 24.8% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,629 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Home Bancorp by 11.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 23,093 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $900,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $156,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Home Bancorp by 9.0% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,486 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Finally, Maltese Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $962,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Home Bancorp stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.27. 126 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,354. The firm has a market cap of $366.60 million, a P/E ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Home Bancorp has a 52-week low of $32.59 and a 52-week high of $41.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.19.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $25.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.16 million. Home Bancorp had a net margin of 25.17% and a return on equity of 9.63%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Home Bancorp will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Home Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.60%.

HBCP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Home Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Home Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Home Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Home Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

Home Bancorp Company Profile

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana. It offers deposits products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and certificates of deposit accounts.

