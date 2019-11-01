Hometrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Hometrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Hometrust Bancshares had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 6.81%. The firm had revenue of $34.73 million during the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ HTBI traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.85. 105 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,604. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of $472.38 million, a PE ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.39. Hometrust Bancshares has a 12 month low of $23.93 and a 12 month high of $28.79.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HTBI shares. TheStreet raised shares of Hometrust Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Compass Point set a $31.00 price target on shares of Hometrust Bancshares and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Hometrust Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

About Hometrust Bancshares

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations.

