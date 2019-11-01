Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Position Reduced by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department decreased its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 503,974 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 252,332 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned 0.07% of Honeywell International worth $85,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 0.5% in the second quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 11,535 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC grew its position in Honeywell International by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 7,794 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in Honeywell International by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 7,309 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its position in Honeywell International by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 4,292 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC grew its position in Honeywell International by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 4,853 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 76.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HON shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $189.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $177.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $186.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.80.

NYSE:HON traded up $2.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $175.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,416,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,758,314. The company has a market cap of $123.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.10. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $123.48 and a one year high of $178.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $166.81 and its 200-day moving average is $169.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $9.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.12 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 32.01%. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.95%.

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Rajeev Gautam sold 10,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.88, for a total transaction of $1,800,057.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,739,409.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jaime Chico Pardo sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.92, for a total transaction of $1,161,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,178,529.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,133 shares of company stock valued at $4,141,655 over the last quarter. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

