Horizon Global Corp (NYSE:HZN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Horizon Global Corp (NYSE:HZN) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800,000 shares, a growth of 13.2% from the September 15th total of 1,590,000 shares. Approximately 10.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 147,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12.2 days.

In related news, Director John C. Kennedy acquired 8,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.99 per share, with a total value of $35,686.56. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 507,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,026,728.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John C. Kennedy acquired 61,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.90 per share, for a total transaction of $240,236.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 799,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,118,011. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 85,543 shares of company stock worth $333,073 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Horizon Global by 5.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 114,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Horizon Global by 12.9% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 446,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 51,118 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Horizon Global by 2.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 848,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,044,000 after purchasing an additional 19,689 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Horizon Global by 13.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,487,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,522,000 after purchasing an additional 404,930 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.63% of the company’s stock.

HZN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Horizon Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. B. Riley set a $2.50 target price on shares of Horizon Global and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Horizon Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

NYSE HZN opened at $3.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $102.30 million, a PE ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.92 and a 200 day moving average of $3.81. Horizon Global has a 1 year low of $1.34 and a 1 year high of $5.91.

Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $223.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.23 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Horizon Global will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

About Horizon Global

Horizon Global Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes a range of towing, trailering, cargo management, and other related accessory products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Horizon Americas, Horizon Asia-Pacific, and Horizon Europe-Africa. The company provides towing products, such as hitches, fifth wheels, gooseneck hitches, weight distribution systems, wiring harnesses, draw bars, ball mounts, crossbars, tow bars, security products, and other towing accessories for attaching a trailer, camper, etc.

