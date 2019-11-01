Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The investment management company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.12, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Horizon Technology Finance had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 41.04%. The firm had revenue of $11.38 million for the quarter.

Horizon Technology Finance stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.46. The stock had a trading volume of 3,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,494. Horizon Technology Finance has a 1 year low of $10.30 and a 1 year high of $13.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.89. The stock has a market cap of $164.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 0.67.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Horizon Technology Finance in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Horizon Technology Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.33.

In other news, CEO Robert D. Jr. Pomeroy acquired 5,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.14 per share, for a total transaction of $67,680.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 93,225 shares in the company, valued at $1,131,751.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Gerald A. Michaud acquired 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $42,000.00. Following the purchase, the president now owns 77,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,536. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Horizon Technology Finance Company Profile

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, and cleantech industries.

