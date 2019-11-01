Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) Downgraded by TheStreet to C+

TheStreet downgraded shares of Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on Huntsman to $29.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday. Citigroup increased their price objective on Huntsman from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Barclays reiterated a sell rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Huntsman in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group increased their price objective on Huntsman from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Huntsman from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.25.

NYSE HUN traded down $0.39 on Tuesday, hitting $22.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,835,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,515,948. Huntsman has a 52-week low of $17.33 and a 52-week high of $25.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.94. The firm has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.63, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 2.33.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). Huntsman had a positive return on equity of 17.06% and a negative net margin of 0.99%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Huntsman will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUN. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 79.1% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 2,822 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Huntsman by 21.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 563,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,113,000 after purchasing an additional 100,278 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its position in Huntsman by 856.2% during the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 2,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in Huntsman during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. lifted its position in Huntsman by 37.3% during the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 19,959 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 5,426 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

