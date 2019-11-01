Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Has $1.16 Million Stock Position in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 40.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $1,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. increased its position in shares of Progressive by 3.1% in the second quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 4,361 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Progressive by 49.5% in the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 408 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Progressive by 5.4% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,740 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Progressive by 3.5% in the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 4,254 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Eukles Asset Management increased its position in shares of Progressive by 2.2% in the third quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 7,253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. 78.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays set a $90.00 price target on Progressive and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Buckingham Research raised their price target on Progressive from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. UBS Group raised their price target on Progressive from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Progressive from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Raymond James set a $93.00 price target on Progressive and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.92.

Progressive stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $69.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,449,187. Progressive Corp has a 52 week low of $56.71 and a 52 week high of $84.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $73.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.54. The stock has a market cap of $40.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.68.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.09. Progressive had a return on equity of 25.83% and a net margin of 8.69%. The firm had revenue of $9.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Progressive Corp will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total transaction of $930,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total value of $354,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,295 shares in the company, valued at $1,791,897.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,500 shares of company stock worth $3,005,735. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

