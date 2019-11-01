Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Lantheus Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lantheus Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LNTH) by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 153,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 53,000 shares during the quarter. Lantheus accounts for about 1.1% of Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.39% of Lantheus worth $3,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Lantheus during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Lantheus by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 2,336 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Lantheus by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 3,212 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,606 shares during the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Lantheus by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Lantheus during the 2nd quarter worth $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.76. 42,945 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 588,613. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $765.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.51. Lantheus Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $12.60 and a 1 year high of $29.80.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $85.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.82 million. Lantheus had a return on equity of 51.08% and a net margin of 11.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Lantheus Holdings Inc will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Lantheus from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. CJS Securities upgraded Lantheus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lantheus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

In other Lantheus news, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 25,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total transaction of $541,660.98. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 597,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,681,119.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Tudor Brown sold 20,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.93, for a total value of $510,292.17. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 79,510 shares of company stock worth $1,839,531. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic medical imaging agents and products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular and other diseases worldwide. Its principal products include DEFINITY, a microbubble contrast agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; and TechneLite, a technetium generator that provides the nuclear material used in nuclear medicine procedures.

