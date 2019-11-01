Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Sells 50,000 Shares of Pattern Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:PEGI)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Pattern Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:PEGI) (TSE:PEG) by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 75,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pattern Energy Group were worth $2,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Pattern Energy Group by 83.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 143,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,321,000 after buying an additional 65,417 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in Pattern Energy Group by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 173,139 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,998,000 after buying an additional 36,597 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Pattern Energy Group by 152.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 48,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,109,000 after buying an additional 28,968 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Pattern Energy Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,619,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Pattern Energy Group by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 647,789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,957,000 after buying an additional 31,824 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PEGI traded down $0.24 on Friday, hitting $27.79. The stock had a trading volume of 45,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,002,270. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.34. Pattern Energy Group Inc has a 52-week low of $17.52 and a 52-week high of $28.50.

Pattern Energy Group (NASDAQ:PEGI) (TSE:PEG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $135.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.90 million. Pattern Energy Group had a negative return on equity of 3.00% and a negative net margin of 12.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pattern Energy Group Inc will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.422 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.07%. Pattern Energy Group’s payout ratio is currently 116.55%.

Several research firms recently commented on PEGI. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Pattern Energy Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Pattern Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Bank of America raised their target price on Pattern Energy Group from $23.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Pattern Energy Group from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Pattern Energy Group from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.85.

Pattern Energy Group Inc operates as an integrated renewable energy company. The company operates in two segments, Operating Business and Development Business. The Operating Business segment holds interest in 24 renewable energy projects with an operating capacity that totals approximately 4 gigawatts located in the United States, Canada, and Japan.

