IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,990,000 shares, an increase of 10.9% from the September 15th total of 4,500,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 861,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.8 days. Currently, 6.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other news, SVP Michael H. Schwerdtman sold 6,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.55, for a total transaction of $1,706,051.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Glenn Schiffman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.72, for a total transaction of $256,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 126,078 shares of company stock worth $31,938,026. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IAC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,458,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,927,621,000 after purchasing an additional 533,168 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,033,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,529,893,000 after purchasing an additional 213,132 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,418,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,396,160,000 after purchasing an additional 615,478 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 1,446.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,086,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886,801 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,383,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,922,000 after purchasing an additional 187,845 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

IAC traded up $2.31 on Friday, hitting $229.56. The company had a trading volume of 917,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 766,560. The firm has a market cap of $18.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.06 and a beta of 0.90. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 1 year low of $158.29 and a 1 year high of $268.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $225.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $231.54. The company has a current ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. IAC/InterActiveCorp had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 12.44%. IAC/InterActiveCorp’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.32 EPS. On average, analysts predict that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $300.00 to $296.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $295.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $340.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. IAC/InterActiveCorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $292.16.

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. The company's Match Group segment provides subscription dating products under the Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs and Hinge, and other brands.

