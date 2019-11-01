ICOBay Price Up 23.9% Over Last Week (IBT)

ICOBay (CURRENCY:IBT) traded up 8.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 1st. Over the last week, ICOBay has traded 23.9% higher against the dollar. ICOBay has a total market cap of $17,686.00 and approximately $11,152.00 worth of ICOBay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ICOBay token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Token Store and IDEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003186 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010992 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.91 or 0.00217187 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $128.01 or 0.01396241 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000755 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00029291 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.58 or 0.00115391 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

ICOBay Profile

ICOBay’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 692,646,118 tokens. ICOBay’s official Twitter account is @icobaynet. The official message board for ICOBay is medium.com/@icocalendartoday. ICOBay’s official website is icobay.net.

ICOBay Token Trading

ICOBay can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Token Store. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICOBay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICOBay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ICOBay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

