Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) Shares Bought by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) by 4.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,263 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Icon were worth $481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ICLR. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Icon by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,595,030 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $529,691,000 after buying an additional 203,734 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Icon by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,264,260 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $348,628,000 after purchasing an additional 43,100 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in Icon by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,522,157 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $234,367,000 after purchasing an additional 121,995 shares during the last quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. grew its position in Icon by 107.7% during the 2nd quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 1,005,369 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $154,796,000 after purchasing an additional 521,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Icon by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 723,991 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $111,491,000 after purchasing an additional 16,602 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ICLR traded up $2.36 on Friday, hitting $149.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 158 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,664. Icon Plc has a 12-month low of $118.10 and a 12-month high of $165.13. The company has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $147.10 and a 200-day moving average of $147.29.

Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.74. Icon had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 25.30%. The company had revenue of $710.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Icon Plc will post 6.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ICLR has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Icon from $157.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. BidaskClub cut shares of Icon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Icon in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Icon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Icon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.25.

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

