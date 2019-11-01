Iconiq Lab Token (ICNQ) One Day Volume Tops $25.00

Iconiq Lab Token (CURRENCY:ICNQ) traded 14.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 1st. One Iconiq Lab Token token can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00001906 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Iconiq Lab Token has a market capitalization of $673,989.00 and $25.00 worth of Iconiq Lab Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Iconiq Lab Token has traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Iconiq Lab Token

Iconiq Lab Token’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,858,186 tokens. Iconiq Lab Token’s official website is iconiqlab.com. Iconiq Lab Token’s official message board is medium.com/@iconiqlab. Iconiq Lab Token’s official Twitter account is @iconiqlab.

Buying and Selling Iconiq Lab Token

Iconiq Lab Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Iconiq Lab Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Iconiq Lab Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Iconiq Lab Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

