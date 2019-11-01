ICU Medical, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ICUI) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of ICU Medical, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ICUI) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,516 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 779 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.10% of ICU Medical worth $3,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 70.2% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 143 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 15.3% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 474 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ICU Medical during the second quarter valued at $204,000. Smith Moore & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of ICU Medical during the second quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ICU Medical during the second quarter valued at $233,000. 93.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICUI opened at $161.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $158.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $204.99. ICU Medical, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $148.89 and a 12-month high of $266.75. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96 and a beta of 0.93.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.13. ICU Medical had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 3.56%. The firm had revenue of $312.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.47 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that ICU Medical, Incorporated will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ICU Medical news, Director Robert S. Swinney sold 373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.49, for a total value of $57,251.77. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,892,519.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert S. Swinney sold 2,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.18, for a total value of $343,244.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,345 shares in the company, valued at $2,865,047.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,451 shares of company stock worth $862,736. 11.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ICUI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James set a $185.00 price objective on ICU Medical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. TheStreet lowered ICU Medical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. BidaskClub raised ICU Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine raised ICU Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $233.00.

About ICU Medical

ICU Medical, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in vascular therapy, critical care, and oncology applications worldwide. It offers infusion therapy products comprising a tube running from a bottle or plastic bag containing a solution to a catheter inserted in a patient's vein.

