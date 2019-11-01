IDEX (IDEX) Trading 27.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days

IDEX (CURRENCY:IDEX) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 1st. One IDEX token can now be purchased for $0.0167 or 0.00000180 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, IDEX has traded up 27.5% against the U.S. dollar. IDEX has a market cap of $7.58 million and approximately $849.00 worth of IDEX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003182 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010839 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.23 or 0.00218433 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $129.93 or 0.01402808 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000765 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00029555 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.69 or 0.00115362 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

IDEX Token Profile

IDEX was first traded on January 18th, 2018. IDEX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 452,852,075 tokens. IDEX’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. IDEX’s official website is idex.market. The Reddit community for IDEX is /r/idex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for IDEX is medium.com/idex.

Buying and Selling IDEX

IDEX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IDEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IDEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

