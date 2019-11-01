IKONICS (NASDAQ:IKNX) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.98

IKONICS Co. (NASDAQ:IKNX) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.98 and traded as low as $6.12. IKONICS shares last traded at $6.12, with a volume of 500 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.96. The company has a current ratio of 6.80, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

IKONICS (NASDAQ:IKNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. IKONICS had a negative net margin of 2.53% and a negative return on equity of 3.48%. The business had revenue of $4.60 million for the quarter.

About IKONICS (NASDAQ:IKNX)

IKONICS Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells photosensitive liquids and films for screen printing, awards and recognition, and dye sublimation markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Domestic, Export, IKONICS Imaging, Digital Texturing Technology, and Advanced Material Solutions.

