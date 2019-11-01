Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.26) Per Share, Piper Jaffray Companies Forecasts

Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) – Equities researchers at Piper Jaffray Companies issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Immunomedics in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst J. Catanzaro anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.26) per share for the quarter. Piper Jaffray Companies has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Immunomedics’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.20) EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Immunomedics from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Immunomedics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Immunomedics in a report on Monday, August 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Immunomedics in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen set a $30.00 target price on shares of Immunomedics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.90.

NASDAQ IMMU traded up $1.29 on Friday, hitting $17.29. 2,111,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,666,804. The company has a current ratio of 9.93, a quick ratio of 9.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Immunomedics has a 1-year low of $11.55 and a 1-year high of $24.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of -16.79 and a beta of 2.10.

Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.09). During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Immunomedics by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Immunomedics by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,598 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Immunomedics by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,041 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Immunomedics by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,749 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC increased its holdings in Immunomedics by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 139,696 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,853,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. 88.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Bryan Ball purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.18 per share, with a total value of $70,900.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $141,800. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Avoro Capital Advisors Llc purchased 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.23 per share, with a total value of $13,230,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Immunomedics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibody-based products for the targeted treatment of cancer. Its advanced antibody-drug conjugates are sacituzumab govitecan and labetuzumab govitecan, which are in advanced trials for various solid tumors and metastatic colorectal cancer, respectively.

