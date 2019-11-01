IMPINJ (NASDAQ:PI) Stock Price Up 5%

IMPINJ Inc (NASDAQ:PI)’s share price rose 5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $34.55 and last traded at $34.55, approximately 354,486 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 18% from the average daily volume of 300,546 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.90.

PI has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded IMPINJ from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target (up previously from $39.00) on shares of IMPINJ in a report on Friday, August 16th. ValuEngine downgraded IMPINJ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on IMPINJ from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded IMPINJ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.75.

The stock has a market cap of $716.09 million, a P/E ratio of -50.81 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a current ratio of 5.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.68.

IMPINJ (NASDAQ:PI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $38.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.95 million. IMPINJ had a negative return on equity of 7.65% and a negative net margin of 17.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that IMPINJ Inc will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total transaction of $355,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 236,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,412,719. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Eric Brodersen sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $108,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $483,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,798 shares of company stock valued at $1,703,671 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 28.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in IMPINJ by 1,233.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 53,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 49,126 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IMPINJ in the 2nd quarter valued at about $229,000. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IMPINJ in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,555,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IMPINJ by 61.9% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 796,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,791,000 after acquiring an additional 304,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IMPINJ in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,857,000. 70.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Impinj, Inc operates a platform that enables wireless connectivity for everyday items by delivering each item's unique identity, location, and authenticity to business and consumer applications. Its integrated platform connects everyday items to applications, delivering real-time information to businesses about items they create, manage, transport, and sell.

