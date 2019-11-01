Income Financial Trust (TSE:INC.UN) Trading Down 1.4%

Income Financial Trust (TSE:INC.UN)’s share price dropped 1.4% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$9.21 and last traded at C$9.21, approximately 1,400 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 9,087 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.34.

The firm has a market cap of $21.77 million and a P/E ratio of -12.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$9.65 and its 200 day moving average is C$9.77.

Income Financial Trust Company Profile (TSE:INC.UN)

Income Financial Trust is an open-ended equity mutual fund launched by Quadravest Inc The fund is managed by Quadravest Capital Management Inc It invests in the public equity markets of North America. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the financial services sector. It invests in stocks of companies that are included in the Toronto Stock Exchange Financial Services Index, the Standard & Poor's Financials Index or the Standard & Poor's MidCap Financials Index.

