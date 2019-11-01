Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) EVP Yao Wenqing Sells 2,040 Shares of Stock

Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) EVP Yao Wenqing sold 2,040 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $173,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,024,580. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

INCY opened at $83.92 on Friday. Incyte Co. has a 12-month low of $57.00 and a 12-month high of $89.30. The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.93 billion, a PE ratio of 102.34 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.91.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.27. Incyte had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The company had revenue of $551.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.73 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. Incyte’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Incyte Co. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Incyte by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,441,152 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,651,720,000 after buying an additional 306,066 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Incyte by 76.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,210,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $442,708,000 after buying an additional 2,252,891 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Incyte by 3,415.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,212,722 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $187,993,000 after buying an additional 2,149,784 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Incyte by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,150,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $182,728,000 after buying an additional 135,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Incyte by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,962,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $166,718,000 after buying an additional 1,121,310 shares during the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

INCY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Incyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Incyte in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Incyte from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Incyte in a research report on Friday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Incyte currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.90.

About Incyte

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

