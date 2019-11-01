Independent Research Reiterates “€47.00” Price Target for Covestro (ETR:1COV)

Independent Research set a €47.00 ($54.65) price objective on Covestro (ETR:1COV) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on 1COV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €52.00 ($60.47) target price on Covestro and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley set a €55.00 ($63.95) target price on Covestro and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Baader Bank set a €42.00 ($48.84) target price on Covestro and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday. Nord/LB set a €46.00 ($53.49) target price on Covestro and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays set a €54.00 ($62.79) target price on Covestro and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Covestro has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €49.68 ($57.77).

1COV stock opened at €43.05 ($50.06) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion and a PE ratio of 8.46. Covestro has a twelve month low of €37.30 ($43.37) and a twelve month high of €61.48 ($71.49). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €44.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €43.57.

About Covestro

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

