Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) Updates FY19 Earnings Guidance

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ~$6.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.38.

IR stock traded up $2.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $128.89. The stock had a trading volume of 25,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,429,777. Ingersoll-Rand has a one year low of $85.15 and a one year high of $128.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $120.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.01. The company has a market capitalization of $30.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.24.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.08. Ingersoll-Rand had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Ingersoll-Rand will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. Ingersoll-Rand’s payout ratio is 37.79%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on IR shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reiterated a buy rating and issued a $134.00 target price on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a research note on Friday, October 4th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Cowen reiterated a buy rating and issued a $131.00 target price on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a research note on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $133.77.

In related news, Director Jared L. Cohon sold 938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.07, for a total transaction of $111,687.66. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,821,601.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 7,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $876,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,608 shares in the company, valued at $2,451,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll-Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

