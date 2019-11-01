Ingersoll-Rand PLC Expected to Earn Q4 2019 Earnings of $1.42 Per Share (NYSE:IR)

Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp lowered their Q4 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 29th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.42 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.47. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. Ingersoll-Rand had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on IR. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 target price on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a research note on Friday, October 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ingersoll-Rand from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 target price on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of Ingersoll-Rand from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ingersoll-Rand presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.77.

NYSE:IR traded up $1.98 on Friday, reaching $128.87. 1,487,937 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,429,777. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $120.45 and a 200-day moving average of $121.01. Ingersoll-Rand has a 52-week low of $85.15 and a 52-week high of $128.70.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. Ingersoll-Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.79%.

In related news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 7,010 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $876,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,451,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jared L. Cohon sold 938 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.07, for a total value of $111,687.66. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,821,601.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IR. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 19,817.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,759,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $729,554,000 after purchasing an additional 5,730,572 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Ingersoll-Rand by 154.1% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,848,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $360,790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727,526 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Ingersoll-Rand by 23.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,611,762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $573,471,000 after acquiring an additional 873,152 shares in the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ingersoll-Rand in the second quarter worth $96,016,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 97.4% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,176,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $146,798,000 after buying an additional 580,326 shares in the last quarter. 78.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

