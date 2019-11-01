Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) Forecasted to Earn FY2019 Earnings of $6.40 Per Share

Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) – Stock analysts at William Blair lifted their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 29th. William Blair analyst N. Heymann now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $6.40 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $6.35. William Blair also issued estimates for Ingersoll-Rand’s Q4 2019 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $2.26 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $2.05 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.54 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $6.85 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 price objective on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a report on Friday, October 4th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price objective on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Ingersoll-Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $137.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of Ingersoll-Rand from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.77.

Shares of Ingersoll-Rand stock traded up $2.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $129.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 702,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,429,777. Ingersoll-Rand has a 52-week low of $85.15 and a 52-week high of $128.70. The company has a market cap of $30.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.01, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $120.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.08. Ingersoll-Rand had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IR. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arrow Financial Corp boosted its stake in Ingersoll-Rand by 232.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Ingersoll-Rand by 92.2% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 93.9% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Russell LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 1,902.2% during the 2nd quarter. Halbert Hargrove Russell LLC now owns 7,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

In other Ingersoll-Rand news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 7,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $876,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,451,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jared L. Cohon sold 938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.07, for a total transaction of $111,687.66. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,821,601.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. Ingersoll-Rand’s payout ratio is 37.79%.

Ingersoll-Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

