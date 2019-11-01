Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) SVP Keith A. Sultana Sells 7,010 Shares of Stock

Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 7,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $876,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,451,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE IR opened at $126.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.89 billion, a PE ratio of 22.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.24. Ingersoll-Rand PLC has a 12 month low of $85.15 and a 12 month high of $128.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.01.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. Ingersoll-Rand had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Ingersoll-Rand PLC will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Ingersoll-Rand’s payout ratio is 37.79%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on IR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $140.00 to $129.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Ingersoll-Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $137.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price target on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ingersoll-Rand from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.77.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ingersoll-Rand by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,825,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,257,896,000 after purchasing an additional 146,948 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Ingersoll-Rand by 19,817.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,759,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $729,554,000 after buying an additional 5,730,572 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Ingersoll-Rand by 23.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,611,762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $573,471,000 after buying an additional 873,152 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Ingersoll-Rand by 7.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,346,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $550,592,000 after buying an additional 301,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Ingersoll-Rand by 13.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,068,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $515,394,000 after buying an additional 497,567 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

