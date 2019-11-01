Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.57-$0.61 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.56. The company issued revenue guidance of $698-$718 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $697.73 million.

INOV stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.90. 1,235,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 477,998. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Inovalon has a 52 week low of $9.19 and a 52 week high of $17.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.58.

Get Inovalon alerts:

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. Inovalon had a negative net margin of 2.70% and a positive return on equity of 6.39%. The firm had revenue of $166.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Inovalon will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on INOV. SunTrust Banks set a $22.00 target price on shares of Inovalon and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on shares of Inovalon from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inovalon from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Inovalon from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Inovalon from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Inovalon has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.67.

Inovalon Company Profile

Inovalon Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides cloud-based platforms empowering data-driven healthcare. It operates the Inovalon ONE Platform, a cloud-based platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights.

See Also: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Inovalon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovalon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.